Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. Omnicell updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.890-$0.940 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.650-$3.750 EPS.

OMCL traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.50. 307,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,044. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $154.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 112.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.07.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

