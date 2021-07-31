One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Down 28.6% in July

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSS. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 346,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,186. The company has a market cap of $110.87 million, a P/E ratio of 88.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

