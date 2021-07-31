OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.59%. OneWater Marine updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.600-$6.800 EPS.

NASDAQ ONEW traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. 92,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,058. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $706.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 3.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,001. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

