OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.59%. OneWater Marine updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.600-$6.800 EPS.
NASDAQ ONEW traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. 92,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,058. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $706.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 3.96.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
