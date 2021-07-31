Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the June 30th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 182.6 days.

Shares of OPHLF remained flat at $$22.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.