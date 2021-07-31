Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

Several research firms have commented on OTEX. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 91.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Open Text has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

