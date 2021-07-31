OpenDAO Market Capitalization Hits $7.05 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.11 or 0.00793869 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00039694 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.