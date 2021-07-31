OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Posts Earnings Results

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.26%.
Shares of OPK stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,390,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.76. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.27.
A number of brokerages have commented on OPK. Barrington Research reduced their target price on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
