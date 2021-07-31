Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,391 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.12.

EMN opened at $112.72 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.