Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in StepStone Group by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

StepStone Group stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.15. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 52.31.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

