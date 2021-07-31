Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK opened at $307.42 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $308.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.60. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

