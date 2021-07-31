Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 174 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 420.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 142.9% during the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cable One by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.29.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,887.99 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,860.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.