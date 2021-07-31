Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,323,000 after acquiring an additional 152,963 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 416,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,443,000 after acquiring an additional 42,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on O. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

Shares of O opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.