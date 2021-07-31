Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,199,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after buying an additional 976,318 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

NYSE SRC opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.36, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.31.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.