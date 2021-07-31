Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,859 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $82.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BKI. Barclays dropped their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

