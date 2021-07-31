(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. (OPS.V) shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on (OPS.V) from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on (OPS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

