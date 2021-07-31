OptionRoom (ROOM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,631.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $48,188.43 and $5,631.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00044331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00102014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00131422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,732.03 or 1.00161239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.12 or 0.00818731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

