Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Update

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 5,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 497,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $355.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

