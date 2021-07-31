Origin Dollar Market Capitalization Tops $9.00 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and approximately $82,984.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00044340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00102295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00131889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,722.99 or 0.99997174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.32 or 0.00818047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

