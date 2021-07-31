Origin Sport (ORS) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $898,527.11 and $27,724.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00028092 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00031030 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

