Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stake Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1,427.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 631,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,855,000 after acquiring an additional 188,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $96.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $59.14 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.