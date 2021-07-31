OWNDATA Reaches Market Capitalization of $550,763.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 120% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $550,763.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.62 or 0.00331443 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001280 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.45 or 0.00804483 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000050 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

