Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,360 ($17.77). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 1,332 ($17.40), with a volume of 73,526 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on OXB shares. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,265.06.

In related news, insider Siyamak Rasty purchased 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,288 ($16.83) per share, for a total transaction of £28,786.80 ($37,610.14).

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.