PAC Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $453,532.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $93.87 million and $453,532.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001983 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007933 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001335 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,182,988,647 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.