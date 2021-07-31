PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.67.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in PACCAR by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PACCAR by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,517 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in PACCAR by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $80.36 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

