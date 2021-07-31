PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $760.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will post sales of $760.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $762.38 million and the lowest is $758.51 million. PAE posted sales of $643.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $748.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.51 million. PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAE opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. PAE has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAE stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

