PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Update

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 69,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PRFX stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,829. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99. PainReform has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PainReform in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PainReform in the first quarter valued at $3,710,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PainReform in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

