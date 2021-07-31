PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Update

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 69,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PRFX stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,829. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99. PainReform has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $7.85.
PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33.
PainReform Company Profile
PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.
