Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of Palomar worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palomar during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Palomar news, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $196,509.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $46,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $2,160,201 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Palomar stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.89 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. Research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

