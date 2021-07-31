Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 210,157,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $64,302,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,391,000 after buying an additional 402,333 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 468,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after buying an additional 341,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

