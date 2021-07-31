Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.83.

A number of analysts have commented on PAAS shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

PAAS traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$35.03. 321,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 23.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.48. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$32.94 and a 12 month high of C$53.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

