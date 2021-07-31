Parachute (PAR) Price Tops $0.0046

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $3.07 million and $191,375.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 660,596,269 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

