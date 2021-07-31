ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading 87.8% Lower This Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 87.8% lower against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $36,618.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00347779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000695 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.