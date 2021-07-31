Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report sales of $3.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.08 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.43 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.08.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 58,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,592,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,216,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,926,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $312.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $175.65 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

