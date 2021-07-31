Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%.

Patrick Industries stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.63. 128,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $812,673.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela R. Klyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at $640,744.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,325 shares of company stock worth $1,966,874 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

