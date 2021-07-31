Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 11,196 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.78. 13,856,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,678,931. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

