Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $53,368,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.55. 5,444,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $399.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.31. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

