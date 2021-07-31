Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.00.

Alphabet stock traded down $21.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,694.53. 1,278,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,478.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 97.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.