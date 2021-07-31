Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 39,076 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,297 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 328,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,660,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

