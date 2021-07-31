Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

MS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,244,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,892,269. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $97.21.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.