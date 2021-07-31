Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 122,604 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,078,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,863,480. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

