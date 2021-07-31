Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $6.38 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,007,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,155,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

