Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $7.43 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $191.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,741,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $166.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

