Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $53.72. 16,465,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,780,964. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.