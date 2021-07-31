Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 6,411 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.72.

MRK stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,004,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,822,748. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

