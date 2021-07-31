Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. The Progressive accounts for approximately 1.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $18,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,157,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,341,000 after acquiring an additional 298,533 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 55,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $95.16. 2,355,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,432. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.51. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,892 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

