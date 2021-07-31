Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 6,937 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,443,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,661. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.85. The company has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,059. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

