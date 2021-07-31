Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%.

NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,904. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

