PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday.

PYPL opened at $275.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,686,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,531,866,000 after purchasing an additional 538,358 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $2,218,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

