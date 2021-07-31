PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.70 Million

Analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to post $23.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.10 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $19.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $91.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.80 million to $92.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $95.85 million, with estimates ranging from $94.70 million to $97.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.