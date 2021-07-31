PCHAIN (PI) One Day Volume Hits $3.44 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00054935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.15 or 0.00791281 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00039465 BTC.

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

