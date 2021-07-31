PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Update

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 836,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director Steve C. Glover bought 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,215. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PDSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of PDSB stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 250,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,073. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

